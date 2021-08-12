Annex Group to Build $43M Affordable Housing Project in Lawrence, Kansas

The 248-unit Union at the Loop is slated for completion in October 2022.

LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Annex Group has unveiled plans to develop Union at the Loop, a $43 million affordable housing project in Lawrence, about midway between Topeka and Kansas City. Located at 3250 Michigan St., the project will include 248 units for renters earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. In Lawrence, that translates to an income up to $57,300. Amenities will include a community room, exercise room, playground and computer room. The development will be within walking distance of public transportation, grocery stores and restaurants. Completion is slated for October 2022.

Partners on the project include Hayes Gibson Property Services, Wallace Architects LLC, Summit LIHTC Consulting and Crocket Engineering. Kansas Housing Resources Corp. provided a 4 percent tax credit allocation alongside a tax-exempt bond issuance by Kansas Development Finance Authority. Merchants Capital provided a $35 million construction loan. Aegon Real Assets provided $16.7 million in tax credit equity.