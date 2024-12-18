Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Union at the Marina will feature two buildings with 201 units near the Mississippi River.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIowaMidwestMultifamily

Annex Group to Build $55.1M Affordable Housing Community in Dubuque, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

DUBUQUE, IOWA — The Annex Group has unveiled plans to build Union at the Marina, a $55.1 million affordable housing community in Dubuque. The 201-unit property will be designated for households whose income level is at or below 70 percent of the area median income. Union at the Marina will feature two four-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a playground, community center, fitness center, picnic area and dog walking area. Completion is slated for fall 2026.

Project partners include ASK Studio; Axiom Consultants; Impact Housing Indiana Corp.; the City of Dubuque, which provided acquisition grants, tax-increment financing and lift station upgrades; WNC, which provided around $21 million in total equity; and Piper Sandler, which provided more than $24 million in permanent debt financing as well as $36 million in construction financing.  

