Union at A2 will feature 250 units for residents who earn at or below 70 percent of the area median income.
Annex Group to Build $82M Affordable Housing Community in Ann Arbor

by Kristin Harlow

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — The Annex Group has unveiled plans to build Union at A2, an $82 million affordable housing community in Ann Arbor. The 250-unit development will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans for residents who earn at or below 70 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a community center, bike storage, fitness center, outdoor picnic area and playground. Partners on the project include BKV Group, Midwestern Consulting and the City of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Housing Development Authority provided $35 million in permanent mortgage dollars and $15 million of soft debt, Grow America provided $22.5 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits equity and Ann Arbor Housing Commission provided $3 million of soft debt. An official groundbreaking will be announced in the coming days. Completion is slated for fall 2026. The project marks Annex Group’s third community in Michigan.

