Annex Group to Develop 220-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Howell Township, Michigan

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Union at Oak Grove is slated for completion in October 2023.

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MICH. — The Annex Group has unveiled plans to develop Union at Oak Grove, a 220-unit affordable housing community in Howell Township, about 60 miles northwest of Detroit. Located at 1850 Molly Lane, the project will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units available to residents who earn up to 60 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a community room, exercise room, playground, computer room and walking trails. Completion is slated for October 2023.

Development partners include property manager Sterling Management and architect RQAW. Fraser Trebilcock served as the low-income housing tax credit consultant. National Development Council is providing nearly $14 million in equity; Citizens is providing a $10.5 million construction loan; and Michigan State Housing Development Authority is providing $28 million in permanent financing and issuing the bonds.

