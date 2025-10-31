Annex Group to Develop $57M Affordable Housing Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Annex Group has announced plans to develop a $57 million affordable housing community located at 5709 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte. Dubbed Central at Old Concord, the new community will be situated on 3.5 acres and will offer 200 apartments ranging in size from one- to three-bedroom floorplans. The apartments will be reserved for residents earning up to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI). Planned amenities for the five-story building will include a community room, playground, exercise room and a grilling area. Construction for Central at Old Concord is underway, with completion anticipated for summer 2027.

Bank of America provided a $39 million construction loan and $23 million in federal equity for the project, while Stifel Public Finance underwrote $28.4 million in bonds provided by Inlivian, the City of Charlotte’s housing authority. The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) allocated 4 percent tax credits and tax-exempt bonds, while the City of Charlotte provided more than $4 million in Housing Trust Funding (HTF). An additional $22 million in permanent financing was also provided.

Partners on the project include Cline Design, McAdams, Shelter Investment Group, ECS Southeast LLP, August Mack Environmental, Capital Consultants, Drucker + Falk, DELCK Group LLC and Impact Housing Indiana Corp.

Annex Group is also under construction on Union at Tryon, another affordable housing community in Charlotte.