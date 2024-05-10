Friday, May 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Completion of Union at Purple Heart Trail is slated for early 2026.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentKansasMidwestMultifamily

Annex Group Underway on $61M Affordable Housing Community in Wichita, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

WICHITA, KAN. — The Annex Group is underway on the development of Union at Purple Heart Trail, a $61 million affordable housing community in Wichita. The property will offer 240 units for households whose income level is at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Completion is slated for early 2026. The project will encompass two four-story buildings surrounded by landscaping and open space. Amenities will include a community center with fitness center, media center, business center, outdoor gazebo, playground, dog park, walking path and picnic areas.

Project partners include: HDJ as the architect; Baughman for civil engineering, surveying and planning; Summit LIHTC Consulting; the City of Wichita, which provided incentives and $45.4 million in tax-exempt bonds; and Kansas Housing Resources Corp., which issued the tax credit award. Aegon Asset Management provided $26.8 million in federal tax credit equity and $18.4 million in state tax credit equity, and Bank of America provided $45.5 million in construction financing. Merchants Capital provided $14.4 million for the project.

You may also like

American Landmark Acquires 444-Unit Pointe on Westshore Multifamily...

Berkadia Secures HUD-Insured Financing for $72M Affordable Seniors...

Alliance Residential Delivers 340-Unit Prose Columbus Apartments in...

Chick-fil-A to Open Four New Restaurants in Metro...

Confluent Development Unveils Plans for 175,000 SF Deer...

Related Beal Underway on 345,000 SF Life Sciences...

Benchmark Real Estate Acquires Manhattan Apartment Building for...

Bungalow Projects, Bain Capital Buy Industrial Development Site...

First National Realty Partners Completes Lease-up of Retail...