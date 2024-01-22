Monday, January 22, 2024
The residence hall at the University of Memphis will offer a mix of studio, two- and four-bedroom units alongside 300 parking spaces.
Annex Group, University of Memphis to Develop 540-Bed On-Campus Residence Hall for Student-Athletes

by John Nelson

MEMPHIS, TENN. — A public-private partnership between The Annex Group and the University of Memphis has announced plans to develop a 540-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in Tennessee. The community will offer a mix of studio, two- and four-bedroom units alongside 300 parking spaces. The property will target occupation by student athletes. Shared amenities will include study space, social gathering areas, outdoor living space and grab-and-go dining options.

The community will be part of the university’s Park Avenue Campus development, which will include Tiger Park, an academic and athletic facilities complex that will be developed in phases over the next 10 years.

“Living in the vicinity of where [our student-athletes] practice, compete and train will significantly enhance their experience, and a development like this sets our university apart when it comes to recruitment,” says Brooks Monaghan, the university’s head women’s soccer coach.

The residence hall is expected for completion in fall 2026. The development team for the project includes architectural firm LRK.

