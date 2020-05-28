REBusinessOnline

Another 2.1M Americans File First-Time Unemployment Claims, Number of Continuing Claims Drop by 3.9M

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 2.1 million American filed first-time unemployment claims during the week ending May 23, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in March, 40.6 million Americans, or one in four in the workforce, have submitted claims. A continuing trend, though, is the steady decline in first-time weekly claims, which have decreased in number for eight consecutive weeks. The four-week moving average was 2.6 million claims, a decrease of 436,000 from the previous week’s moving average.

Additionally, the number of continuing claims dropped by 3.9 million to just over 21 million overall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  