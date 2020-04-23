REBusinessOnline

Another 4.4M Americans File for First-Time Unemployment in Midst of Pandemic

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An estimated 4.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims during the week ending April 18, the Department of Labor reports. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions of Americans as business and public spaces are closed. Over the past five weeks, the total number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims is 26 million, all but wiping out the 24.4 million jobs created in the 11 years since the Great Recession. The latest figure shows a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with the number of initial jobless claims having decreased for three straight weeks, according to the Department of Labor.

As of this writing, there were 46,859 deaths and 843,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business