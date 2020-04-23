Another 4.4M Americans File for First-Time Unemployment in Midst of Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An estimated 4.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims during the week ending April 18, the Department of Labor reports. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect millions of Americans as business and public spaces are closed. Over the past five weeks, the total number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims is 26 million, all but wiping out the 24.4 million jobs created in the 11 years since the Great Recession. The latest figure shows a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with the number of initial jobless claims having decreased for three straight weeks, according to the Department of Labor.

As of this writing, there were 46,859 deaths and 843,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).