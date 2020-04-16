REBusinessOnline

Another 5.2 Million Americans File for Unemployment as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Take Toll

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An estimated 5.2 million people filed for first-time unemployment in the week ending April 11, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. COVID-19 has continued to take a toll on the daily lives of almost every American and those around the world as local, state and federal governments issue stay-at-home orders and urge non-essential businesses to close to the public. Over the past four weeks, the total number of Americans filing for unemployment has exceeded 22 million, according to the Department of Labor. To put the pandemic’s swift movement through the economy into perspective, there were 24.4 million jobs created over the past 11 years since the Great Recession, according to the Department of Labor. The latest weekly unemployment claims figure is down from 6.6 million the prior week. As of this writing, there were 31,015 deaths and 640,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business