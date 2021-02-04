REBusinessOnline

Another 779,000 Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Assistance, Lowest Level Since November

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An additional 779,000 Americans have filed for first-time unemployment assistance for the week ending Jan. 30, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the number of claims for the week to total 830,000.

The number of weekly claims is at its lowest level since late November 2020, according to CNBC. The most recent figure was a slight decrease from the previous week’s revised number of 812,000, but still remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The four-week moving average was revised down by 1,250 to 848,250. The continuing claims, data for which trails a week, totaled nearly 4.6 million claims for the week ending Jan. 23, a decrease of 193,000 from the previous week’s revised level.

