Another 793,000 Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 793,000 Americans have filed for unemployment assistance through the week ending Feb. 6, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. The amount of initial jobless claims exceeded the 760,000 figure that economists surveyed by Dow Jones predicted but is a decrease from last week’s revised amount of 812,000. The four-week moving average declined to 823,000 claims, a 33,000 difference from the revised average for the previous four weeks. Continuing claims, for which data lags a week, fell to approximately 4.5 million, which CNBC reports is the lowest total since March 2020.