First-Time Unemployment Claims Dip to 803,000, But Remain at Elevated Level

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 803,000 Americans have filed for initial unemployment insurance assistance for the week ending Dec. 19, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday. The total is a decrease of 89,000 claims from the prior week’s revised level. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the number to reach 888,000. The four-week moving average increased by 4,000 claims to 818,250. Continuing claims, for which data lags a week, dipped by 200,000 to 5.3 million for the week ending Dec. 12.

Prior to the pandemic, weekly first-time unemployment claims hovered around 200,000.

