REBusinessOnline

Another 853,000 Americans File for First-Time Unemployment Insurance, Highest Tally Since September

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 853,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 5, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected claims to total 730,000. The most recent figure is the highest weekly claim total since Sept. 19 and a 137,000-claim increase from the previous week’s revised number. The four-week moving average increased by 35,500 to 776,000.

Continuing claims, for which data is a week behind, increased by 230,000 to just under 5.8 million. The figure represents the first increase since August.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  