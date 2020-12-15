Anritsu Infivis Signs 61,627 SF Industrial Lease at Elk Grove Technology Park

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Anritsu Infivis Inc. has signed a 61,627-square-foot industrial lease at 701 Innovation Drive within the Elk Grove Technology Park in Elk Grove Village. The tenant is a supplier of advanced product inspection and foreign material detection equipment installed on food and pharmaceutical production lines globally. The new lease represents an expansion from the company’s former location on Cambridge Drive. David Creiner and Corey Chase of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Elk Grove Technology Park is a 600,000-square-foot industrial park that includes bike and walking paths. Brennan Investment Group is the developer of the park.