ANSI Signs 22,819 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The American National Standards Institute (ANSI), which oversees the development of voluntary consensus standards, has signed a 22,819-square-foot office lease at 1180 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The nonprofit organization will occupy the entire 10th floor of the 398,937-square-foot building. Mark Boisi, Bryan Boisi, Michael Baraldi and Harry Blair of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Northwood Investors, in the lease negotiations. Michael Burgio, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented ANSI.

