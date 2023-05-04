Antech Diagnostics Signs 22,578 SF Lease Renewal, Expansion in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Antech Diagnostics, a provider of veterinary diagnostic and lab testing services, has signed a 22,578-square-foot lease renewal and expansion in Irving. The company has committed to Royal Jetstar Tech Center a 92,051-square-foot office and lab building, for an additional 10 years and is taking an additional 9,578 square feet. Jason Finch and Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as Pre DFW Airport LLC, in the lease negotiations. Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented Antech Diagnostics.