Premier-at Dallas-Midtown
For Premier at Dallas Midtown, a new multifamily project at the former site of Valley View Mall, Anthem is partnering with PLT America, a subsidiary of Prime Life Technologies Corp., which is a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp. and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Anthem has also partnered with Beck Ventures for equity on the first phase of this Dallas International District project.
Anthem Begins Construction on 296-Unit Multifamily Project in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Locally based firm Anthem Development has begun construction on Premier at Dallas Midtown, a 296-unit multifamily project that will be located on the site of the former Valley View Mall on the city’s north side. The development will feature studio, one- and two -bedroom floor plans that will range in size from 500 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, game room, dog run and a business center with private workstations and a conference room, as well as 13,500 square feet of retail space. Cross Architects designed the project. NexBank is financing construction, which is expected to be complete in 2027.

