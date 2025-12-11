Anthem Begins Construction on 296-Unit Multifamily Project in North Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based firm Anthem Development has begun construction on Premier at Dallas Midtown, a 296-unit multifamily project that will be located on the site of the former Valley View Mall on the city’s north side. The development will feature studio, one- and two -bedroom floor plans that will range in size from 500 to 1,400 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, game room, dog run and a business center with private workstations and a conference room, as well as 13,500 square feet of retail space. Cross Architects designed the project. NexBank is financing construction, which is expected to be complete in 2027.