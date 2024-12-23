Monday, December 23, 2024
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Relocate to Deloitte Building in Downtown St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has signed a lease to relocate to the Deloitte Building at 100 S. Fourth St. in downtown St. Louis. Anthem will occupy approximately 50,000 square feet in the 12-story, 260,000-square-foot building. The owner, Stanton Road Capital (SRC), is constructing its tenant amenity package, The Outpost, which will feature a fully modernized fitness center, 100-person conference room, Wi-Fi-enabled tenant lounge and grab-and-go food and beverage options. Anthem expects to relocate from its longtime office at 1831 Chestnut St. by fall 2025. Brandon Wappelhorst, Nick Fiquette and Tom Bajardi of Sansone Group represented SRC in the lease.

