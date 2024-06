DALLAS — A joint venture between locally based firm Anthem Development and Austin-based ATX Acquisitions has purchased Eleven600 Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily complex in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, sports court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.