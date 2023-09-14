Thursday, September 14, 2023
Lofts iThirty in Garland is scheduled for a 2025 delivery.
Anthem Development Breaks Ground on 340-Unit Multifamily Project in Garland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — Dallas-based Anthem Development has broken ground on Lofts iThirty, a 340-unit multifamily project in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The  community will consist of five four-story buildings with two pools, two fitness centers, a pet park, coffee bar, game room and outdoor kitchens. Construction is set to be complete in 2025. Los Angeles-based Nova Capital arranged $63 million in construction financing through Bank OZK for the project. Nova Capital also secured an undisclosed, institutional investment firm as the joint venture equity partner.

