Anthem Development Receives $63M in Financing for Multifamily Project in Metro Dallas

Anthem Development's latest project will be situated on 10.4 acres at the northwest corner of Broadway and I-30 in Garland.

GARLAND, TEXAS — Dallas-based Anthem Development has received $63 million in construction debt and joint venture equity for a 340-unit multifamily project in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The community, named Lofts iThirty, will consist of five four-story buildings with two pools, two fitness centers, a pet park, coffee bar, game room and outdoor kitchens. Construction is set to begin this summer and to be complete in 2025. Los Angeles-based Nova Capital arranged the financing through Bank OZK and secured an undisclosed, institutional investment firm as the joint venture equity partner.