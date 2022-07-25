REBusinessOnline

Anthology, Formation Plan 206-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Beaverton, Oregon

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

Anthology-Beaverton-OR

Located in Beaverton, Ore., Anthology of Beaverton will feature 206 independent living, assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Anthology Senior Living, the dedicated seniors housing platform of CA Ventures, has entered a joint venture partnership with Formation Development Group to build Anthology of Beaverton, a 207,169-square-foot senior living community in Beaverton.

Situated on a 5.5-acre parcel outside of Portland, Anthology of Beaverton will feature 206 luxury independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The community is located near the Tanasbourne shopping district, which includes a Whole Foods, Starbucks and Macy’s, in addition to other shopping and dining locations. Major employers within close proximity include Nike World Headquarters and Intel.

While development costs were not disclosed, CBRE arranged a $49.7 million construction loan for the project. Aron Will, Austin Sacco and Matthew Kuronen of CBRE National Senior Housing led the team on the floating-rate financing, which features partial interest-only payments through a national bank.

The transaction marks the beginning of Anthology’s strategic alliance with Formation as a general partner investor. Anthology and Formation plan to further bolster their partnership through the co-sponsorship and development of future projects together.

In addition to serving as development partner, Anthology will manage the property, expanding its owned/operated portfolio to 39 senior living communities across the U.S. Anthology expects to deliver the community in second-quarter 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  