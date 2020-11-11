Anthology Senior Living Opens 180-Unit Property in Suburban Cleveland

Anthology of Mayfield Heights includes independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO — Anthology Senior Living, a new organization created by real estate development firm CA Ventures, has opened Anthology of Mayfield Heights in suburban Cleveland. The property is home to 180 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. The community serves as the company’s first “Life Plan Community,” a new design strategy for seniors housing created in collaboration with national design firm HED. This type of community consists of a main building and a small arrangement of cottages. Courtyards enable residents to participate in outdoor activities such as swimming, pickleball, gardening, lounging and meditating. Indoors, residents have access to multiple dining options such as a bistro, pub, private dining and large dining room. Other amenities include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, library, pottery room and theater.