REBusinessOnline

Anthology Senior Living Opens 180-Unit Property in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio, Seniors Housing

Anthology of Mayfield Heights includes independent living, assisted living and memory care residences.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO — Anthology Senior Living, a new organization created by real estate development firm CA Ventures, has opened Anthology of Mayfield Heights in suburban Cleveland. The property is home to 180 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. The community serves as the company’s first “Life Plan Community,” a new design strategy for seniors housing created in collaboration with national design firm HED. This type of community consists of a main building and a small arrangement of cottages. Courtyards enable residents to participate in outdoor activities such as swimming, pickleball, gardening, lounging and meditating. Indoors, residents have access to multiple dining options such as a bistro, pub, private dining and large dining room. Other amenities include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, golf simulator, library, pottery room and theater.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  