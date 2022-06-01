REBusinessOnline

Anthology Senior Living Plans 130-Unit Community in North Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Anthology Senior Living has announced plans to develop a 130-unit seniors housing community in North Austin. Anthology of The Arboretum will span 131,000 square feet and offer assisted living and memory care options. Units will be available in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Cadence McShane is the general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.

