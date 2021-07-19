Anthology Senior Living to Develop 105-Unit Community in Millis, Massachusetts

Anthology Senior Living's new community in Millis, Massachusetts, will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services.

MILLIS, MASS. — Anthology Senior Living has acquired land in Millis, located southwest of Boston, for the development of a new community. The facility will consist of 105 independent living, assisted living and memory care units that will be situated on a 7.7-acre site. Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner and Sam Dylag of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the land deal between seller Barberry Homes and Anthology Senior Living. Cushman & Wakefield also arranged construction financing on behalf of the buyer from a regional bank.