Anthology Senior Living to Develop 121-Unit Community in Dallas

DALLAS — Anthology Senior Living will develop a 121-unit community in the Highland Park area of Dallas. Anthology of Highland Park will be an 11-story building with 97 assisted living residences and 24 memory care suites, available in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations. The 144,000-square-foot community will be located within three miles of UT Southwestern Medical Center and within one mile of the Knox Street retail corridor. Cadence McShane is the general contractor for the project, which is scheduled for completion in spring 2023.