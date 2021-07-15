Anthology Senior Living to Develop 86-Unit Community in Metro Boston

A tentative completion date for Anthology Senior Living's new property in Natick, Massachusetts, was not released.

NATICK, MASS. — Anthology Senior Living has acquired land in the western Boston suburb of Natick for the development of a new community. The facility will consist of 86 assisted living and memory care units that will be situated on a 5.5-acre site. Rick Swartz, Jay Wagner and Sam Dylag of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the land deal between seller Barberry Homes and Anthology Senior Living. Cushman & Wakefield also arranged construction financing on behalf of the buyer from a regional bank.