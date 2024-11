NEW YORK CITY — Anthony Lawrence-Belfair has signed a 25,214-square-foot industrial lease in The Bronx. The furniture maker and distributor is relocating from the Long Island City area of Queens to the ground floor of the warehouse at 1200 Zerega Ave., with plans to open a new studio and showroom. Helen Paul of Cushman & Wakefield and Joseph Caputo of Exit Realty Premier represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mat Diana of DY Realty represented the landlord, Simone Development Co.