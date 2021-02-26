Anton DevCo Breaks Ground on 205-Unit Anton Pacific Apartments in Downtown Santa Cruz

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in downtown Santa Cruz, Calif., Anton Pacific will feature 205 apartments and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Anton DevCo has started construction of Anton Pacific, a 205-unit multifamily property located at the corner of Pacific Avenue and Laurel Street in downtown Santa Cruz.

The development will feature 48 studio, 98 one-bedroom and 59 two-bedroom layouts, a rooftop deck, spa, fitness center and fire pits. The rooftop deck will offer fireside seating, dining areas and barbecue grills, as well as a 1,300-square-foot indoor lounge with kitchen and bar.

The property will also feature 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space with two-story-high ceilings and outdoor patio areas to accommodate sidewalk dining.

Anton Building Co. is serving as general contractor for the project, which is slated for completion in 2023.