Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Anton Paar USA to Open 30,000 SF Regional Headquarters Facility in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — The U.S. subsidiary of Australian firm Anton Paar USA, which provides laboratory instruments and measuring systems, will open a 30,000-square-foot regional headquarters in Houston. The site is located within East River, Midway’s 150-acre mixed-use development in the Historic Fifth Ward. The facility will consist of 12,500 square feet of office space, 12,599 square feet of lab and training space and 5,000 square feet of logistics space. Chad Bolling of Colliers represented Anton Paar USA in its site selection and purchase of the land. David Hightower represented Midway on an internal basis.

You may also like

Brookfield Residential Completes 350-Acre Skyline Park in Austin

Hillwood to Develop 766,994 SF Industrial Project at...

Northmarq Provides $23.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Austin...

Birge & Held, Pedcor Complete $7M Renovation of...

CC&F, Equity Residential to Develop 440-Unit Multifamily Project...

Heyday Opens 130-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Milwaukee

Kraus-Anderson Begins $29.5M Renovation Project at Jordan Public...

42,000 SF Orland Park Medical Pavilion Opens in...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 121,263 SF Industrial Building...