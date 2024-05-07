Anton Paar USA to Open 30,000 SF Regional Headquarters Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — The U.S. subsidiary of Australian firm Anton Paar USA, which provides laboratory instruments and measuring systems, will open a 30,000-square-foot regional headquarters in Houston. The site is located within East River, Midway’s 150-acre mixed-use development in the Historic Fifth Ward. The facility will consist of 12,500 square feet of office space, 12,599 square feet of lab and training space and 5,000 square feet of logistics space. Chad Bolling of Colliers represented Anton Paar USA in its site selection and purchase of the land. David Hightower represented Midway on an internal basis.