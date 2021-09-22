REBusinessOnline

Antunovich, Hines Reveal Amenity Renderings for One Oak Brook Commons in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

This rendering shows the pool deck area.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Architect Antunovich Associates and developer Hines have revealed the amenity renderings for One Oak Brook Commons, a 17-story luxury apartment building in Oak Brook. Amenities will include a pool deck, fitness center, library, rooftop, social lounge and sports simulator. The 250 units will range in size from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. Pre-leasing is slated to begin later this year with first move-ins anticipated in January 2022. Monthly rents for one-bedrooms will start at $2,395. Luxury Living Chicago Realty is completing marketing and leasing for the property, which is part of the larger Oak Brook Commons, a mixed-use development with restaurants, retail, creative office space and a new park entitled The Pitch.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews