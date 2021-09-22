Antunovich, Hines Reveal Amenity Renderings for One Oak Brook Commons in Suburban Chicago

This rendering shows the pool deck area.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Architect Antunovich Associates and developer Hines have revealed the amenity renderings for One Oak Brook Commons, a 17-story luxury apartment building in Oak Brook. Amenities will include a pool deck, fitness center, library, rooftop, social lounge and sports simulator. The 250 units will range in size from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. Pre-leasing is slated to begin later this year with first move-ins anticipated in January 2022. Monthly rents for one-bedrooms will start at $2,395. Luxury Living Chicago Realty is completing marketing and leasing for the property, which is part of the larger Oak Brook Commons, a mixed-use development with restaurants, retail, creative office space and a new park entitled The Pitch.