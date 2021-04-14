REBusinessOnline

ANV Communities Expands into Seattle Market with Duvall Village Apartment Development

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Duvall, Wash., Duvall Village will feature 99 three-story townhomes with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts.

DUVALL, WASH. — AHV Communities is developing Duvall Village, its first multifamily community in the Seattle market. Located in the northeastern suburb of Duvall, the property will include 99 three-story townhomes designed in cottage and farmhouse styles.

Milbrant Architects designed the community, which offers two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts with 2.5 to 3.5 baths, two-car garages and private fenced yards. Units will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, luxury flooring and walk-in closets. Smart unit features will include modern LED recessed lighting and smart Alarm.com panels by GreenMarbles with smart door locks, as well as Wi-Fi thermostats and garage door openers.

Community amenities will include a tot lot and outdoor fitness equipment, as well as access to the Snoqualmie Valley Trail and Snoqualmie River.

Thrive Communities will provide on-site management and leasing for the property, which is located at 14301 Railroad Way NE. Leasing is slated to commence in June, though the estimated completion timeline was not disclosed.

