Anytime Fitness Signs 6,276 SF Retail Lease in Belvidere, Illinois

BELVIDERE, ILL. — Anytime Fitness has signed a 6,276-square-foot retail lease at Southtowne Shopping Center in Belvidere, a city in northern Illinois. The property is located at the corner of Highway 20 and Pearl Street. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Southtowne Ventures LLC, in the transaction. Jack Siragusa of CBRE represented the tenant.