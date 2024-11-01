AOG Living Begins Leasing 282-Unit Multifamily Project in New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — AOG Living, the Houston-based developer and operator formerly known as Allied Orion Group, has begun leasing The Sophie, a 282-unit multifamily project in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The Sophie features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, business center/cyber lounge, clubhouse with a gaming area, outdoor grilling stations, dog park, courtyard biergarten, sky lounge and package lockers. Rents start at $1,365 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.