The groundbreaking of Novum Capitol View, a new active adult project in Austin, follows AOG Living's start of construction on a similar project in metro Dallas, the 147-unit Novum Plano.
AOG Living Breaks Ground on 168-Unit Active Adult Community in Southeast Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — AOG Living, the Houston-based developer and operator formerly known as Allied Orion Group, has broken ground on Novum Capitol View, a 168-active adult project that will be located in southeast Austin. Designed by Humphreys & Partners, the property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will be reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities will include a saltwater pool, fitness center, hair and nail salon, theater and game lounge, dog park, community gardens and an activity room. CBRE arranged construction financing for the project, completion of which is slated for late 2025.

