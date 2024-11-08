Friday, November 8, 2024
Construction of the new SportsPark Center in Greenville is expected to be complete in May 2026.
AP Construction Begins $56M Civic Renovation, Expansion Project in Greenville, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GREENVILLE, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has begun a $56 million civic renovation and expansion project in Greenville, located northeast of Dallas. The SportsPark Center will be a 120,390-square-foot recreation and athletic center with six basketball courts and an area designated for an interchangeable turf field. The facility will also house recreation and lap pools, locker rooms, a dry sauna, two party rooms, a childcare center, lounge and office spaces. The second floor will offer an indoor track, designated workout spaces, group fitness rooms and an outdoor fitness terrace. BRS Architecture is leading design of the project, which will also include the updating and remodeling of the 18,177-square-foot Reecy Davis Center. In addition to improvements to athletics spaces and equipment throughout this facility, the project team will construct a new, 13,655-square-foot building with an additional gym, game room and multi-purpose space. Completion of both projects is slated for May 2026.

