AP Construction Begins Renovation, Expansion of Christ the King Catholic Church, School in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has begun the renovation and expansion of Christ the King Catholic Church and School in Dallas. Designed by Beck Architecture, the project will include a complete renovation of Parish Hall and demolition of Bernadine Hall, which will be replaced by a new, 25,000-square-foot academic building. The project team will also add a new chapel and courtyard and relocate the church business office. Construction will be carried out in phases, with the groundbreaking to take place in the coming weeks and completion slated for next summer.

