Monday, June 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentTexas

AP Construction Begins Renovation of McCallum High School in North Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has begun the renovation of McCallum High School, which is part of the Austin Independent School District and located on the city’s north side. The school originally opened in 1955 and serves roughly 1,500 students. The project team will demolish the existing 30,000-square-foot science wing and deliver a 50,000-square-foot facility with computer labs, robotics, a wood shop and spaces for biology, chemistry and physics classes. In addition, the entry vestibule and front office will be reconfigured/remodeled for enhanced security. PBK Architects is leading design of the renovation, which is expected to begin in May 2025 and to be complete in fall 2026.

You may also like

EdgeCore to Invest $17B for New Data Center...

MCB Breaks Ground on $44M Civic Project at...

Milhaus, Humphreys Capital Complete 276-Unit Oxlley Apartments in...

Whitestone REIT Acquires 86,907 SF Shopping Center in...

Wespac Residential Breaks Ground on First Affordable Housing...

EōS Fitness to Open 45,000 SF Gym at...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 44,648 SF Industrial Lease...

Woodmont Completes Lease-Up of 300-Unit Apartment Community in...

Ryan Cos., EPC Real Estate Open The Oslo...