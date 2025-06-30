AP Construction Begins Renovation of McCallum High School in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has begun the renovation of McCallum High School, which is part of the Austin Independent School District and located on the city’s north side. The school originally opened in 1955 and serves roughly 1,500 students. The project team will demolish the existing 30,000-square-foot science wing and deliver a 50,000-square-foot facility with computer labs, robotics, a wood shop and spaces for biology, chemistry and physics classes. In addition, the entry vestibule and front office will be reconfigured/remodeled for enhanced security. PBK Architects is leading design of the renovation, which is expected to begin in May 2025 and to be complete in fall 2026.