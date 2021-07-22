AP Construction Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Recreation Center in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

After five years of planning and community input, construction is underway on the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center in Allen. Completion is slated for early 2023.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP Construction) has broken ground on the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, a 150,000-square-foot facility in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The center will house two gyms, an indoor jogging track, weight room, group fitness areas, children’s play areas and a catering kitchen. On June 8, the Allen City Council approved $40.4 million in public financing to begin construction of the project, which is slated for an early 2023 completion. Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture is designing the project.