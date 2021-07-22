REBusinessOnline

AP Construction Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Recreation Center in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

Stephen-G.-Terrell-Rec-Center-Allen

After five years of planning and community input, construction is underway on the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center in Allen. Completion is slated for early 2023.

ALLEN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP Construction) has broken ground on the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center, a 150,000-square-foot facility in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The center will house two gyms, an indoor jogging track, weight room, group fitness areas, children’s play areas and a catering kitchen. On June 8, the Allen City Council approved $40.4 million in public financing to begin construction of the project, which is slated for an early 2023 completion. Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture is designing the project.

