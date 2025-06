SAN ANTONIO — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has broken ground on a $2.3 million healthcare expansion project in San Antonio. The project will expand the emergency room at Methodist Landmark Hospital on the city’s northwest side by 1,850 square feet, repurpose underutilized spaces and upgrade plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems. LK Design Group is the project architect. Completion is slated for September 2026.