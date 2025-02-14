AP Construction Breaks Ground on 50,000 SF TV Broadcasting Studio in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has broken ground on a 50,000-square-foot TV broadcasting studio in Irving. The project, which is a build-to-suit for FOX-owned local TV station KDFW-TV/KDFI-TV, will be located at 2203 W. Royal Lane in the city’s Las Colinas area. The entire network staff of about 170 people will relocate to the new studio, which will feature a newsroom, offices, technical suites, podcasting studios and other content-creation facilities. The facility is expected to be operational by 2026.