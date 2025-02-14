Friday, February 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentTexas

AP Construction Breaks Ground on 50,000 SF TV Broadcasting Studio in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has broken ground on a 50,000-square-foot TV broadcasting studio in Irving. The project, which is a build-to-suit for FOX-owned local TV station KDFW-TV/KDFI-TV, will be located at 2203 W. Royal Lane in the city’s Las Colinas area. The entire network staff of about 170 people will relocate to the new studio, which will feature a newsroom, offices, technical suites, podcasting studios and other content-creation facilities. The facility is expected to be operational by 2026.

You may also like

PCCP Provides $72.4M Acquisition Loan for Two Industrial...

Fertitta Hospitality Completes Renovation of 241-Room Hotel Resort...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 130,000 SF Property Near DFW...

Finial Group Negotiates Sale of 12,000 SF Warehouse...

DH Property Holdings Completes Two Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Isuzu Acquires 1 MSF Industrial Facility in Upstate...

Alliance Residential Opens 391-Unit Prose Lakeside Apartments in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 274-Unit Apartment Community in...

Fulton-Coastcon Breaks Ground on 94,573 SF Elementary School...