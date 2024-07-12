AP Construction Completes 158,250 SF Civic Project in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has completed the Potter County District Courts Building, a 158,250-square-foot civic project in Amarillo. Designed by HOK Group Inc., the new building houses courtrooms, a jury assembly area and county offices, as well as courtroom in-custody holding and records storage spaces. Additional security enhancements include a separate sheriff’s access area with a vehicle sally port, as well as separate access points for judges and other elected officials. Construction began in March 2021.