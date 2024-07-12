Friday, July 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CivicDevelopmentTexas

AP Construction Completes 158,250 SF Civic Project in Amarillo

by Taylor Williams

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has completed the Potter County District Courts Building, a 158,250-square-foot civic project in Amarillo. Designed by HOK Group Inc., the new building houses courtrooms, a jury assembly area and county offices, as well as courtroom in-custody holding and records storage spaces. Additional security enhancements include a separate sheriff’s access area with a vehicle sally port, as well as separate access points for judges and other elected officials. Construction began in March 2021.

You may also like

Pennrose, THA to Develop $190M Affordable Housing Project...

Cortland Acquires 288-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

Partners Capital Sells 52,781 SF Industrial Flex Property...

AA Gymnastics Academy Signs 10,355 SF Retail Lease...

The Bell Apartments Office-to-Multifamily Conversion Opens in Downtown...

Associated Bank Provides $25.4M Construction Loan for 292,054...

Sterling Bay Begins Development of Pulaski 55 Logistics...

Blackburn Communities Receives $46M Construction Loan for Wadsworth...

Vista Residential Partners Breaks Ground on 238-Unit One26...