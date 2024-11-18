Monday, November 18, 2024
Mid-Cities-Logistics-Fort-Worth
Mid Cities Logistics, a new industrial development in Fort Worth, comprises five buildings totaling 908,300 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

AP Construction Completes 908,300 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has completed Mid Cities Logistics, a 908,300-square-foot industrial project in southeast Fort Worth. Designed by metro Dallas-based Alliance Architects, Mid Cities Logistics comprises five buildings on a 65-acre site at the intersection of Buttercup Lane and Boswell Drive. All five buildings can support storage, distribution and light manufacturing uses. Construction began in early 2023. An entity doing business as Mid Cities Logistics LLC owns the property.

