AP Construction Reaches Midpoint of PGA of America Headquarters Project in Frisco

About 150 people will work in the new headquarters building for PGA of America in Frisco.

FRISCO, TEXAS — General contractor Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP Construction) has reached the midpoint of the development of PGA of America’s 106,622-square-foot headquarters building in Frisco. The building will be situated on a 6.2-acre tract within the new 660-acre campus, which will also include two new championship golf courses, a 500-room Omni PGA Frisco Resort and a golf entertainment district. Approximately 150 employees will work in the four-story headquarters building, which is scheduled to be fully complete in the first quarter of 2022. PGA of America originally announced its relocation from South Florida to Frisco in December 2018. At the time, the organization projected an initial investment of $500 million in the local economy, a figure that is anticipated to grow to $2.5 billion over the next 15 to 20 years.

