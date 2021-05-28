REBusinessOnline

AP Construction to Build 32,000 SF Athletics Facility at San Antonio Middle School

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP Construction) will build a new 32,000-square-foot athletics facility at Coke R. Stevenson Middle School, part of the Northside Independent School District in San Antonio. The project includes the demolition of the existing athletics facility and the installation of new site utilities, landscaping and irrigation systems. The new building will house competition and practice gyms, as well as locker room facilities. NextGen Architects is designing the project, construction of which is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

