REBusinessOnline

AP Construction to Renovate 10,000 SF Audubon Recreation Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has been awarded the contract to renovate the 10,000-square-foot Audubon Recreation Center in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The project will add a 5,000-square-foot fitness center and upgrade the common areas, restrooms, lobby, exterior façade and front patio. Brown Reynolds Watford Architects is the project architect. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in summer 2021.

