AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building Leased to Raytheon in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has been awarded the contract to renovate a 236,000-square-foot industrial building in Plano that is leased to defense and aerospace contractor Raytheon. The project will feature a complete finish-out of the existing four-story building, which includes office space and labs. Additionally, the Plano campus project will include site improvements, security fencing, additional guard shacks and paving modifications. Completion is scheduled for the end of the year. The name of the building owner was not disclosed.

