Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Mesa-Building-UT-Permian-Basin
The Mesa Building is the the oldest and largest building at The University of Texas Permian Basin campus in Odessa.
CivicDevelopmentTexas

AP Construction to Renovate 317,000 SF Academic Building in Odessa, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ODESSA, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has been awarded the contract to renovate the Mesa Building, a 317,000-square-foot academic and administrative building located on The University of Texas Permian Basin’s campus in Odessa. As part of the project, up to 80,000 square feet of the building will be subject to demolition, salvage and reconfiguration of classrooms, offices and ancillary spaces. In addition, the project team will replace ceilings, light fixtures, flooring, paint and wall coverings throughout the building, as well as upgrade utility systems and add a new elevator. The building will remain open and operational during building the renovation. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and last about a year. 

