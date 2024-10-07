AP Construction to Renovate Anderson High School in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Adolfson & Peterson (AP) Construction has been awarded the contract to renovate Anderson High School, which is part of the Austin Independent School District and located on the city’s northwest side. The school was originally built in 1970 and serves roughly 2,400 students. The project will deliver a new, 43,350-square-foot competition gym with an 1,800-seat capacity, locker rooms with coaches’ offices, training rooms, officials’ dressing rooms and laundry facilities. In addition, common spaces will be updated, while the entry vestibule and front office will be reconfigured for security. Lastly, AP will construct a new science facility featuring robotics and computer labs. PBK Architects is leading design of the renovation, which is expected to begin in May 2025 and to be complete in early 2027.